400% increase in lightning strikes across India: New climate threat emerges
New hotspots like Rajasthan, Delhi, and Gujarat are being hit, with storms becoming more frequent and dangerous
India is facing a dramatic rise in lightning strikes — up by 400 per cent in just six years. New hotspots like Rajasthan, Delhi, and Gujarat are being hit, with storms becoming more frequent and dangerous. This growing climate challenge is putting millions at risk, prompting efforts to build a lightning-resilient India.