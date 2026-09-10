Anak Krakatau: ‘Child’ of Krakatoa erupts once again; thousands stranded

The eruption of Anak Krakatau began late Friday night on September 4, generating continuous seismic activity, lava fountains, and booming sounds across surrounding regions. It continued till September 6, with two more eruptions on Sunday. The eruption sent massive black plumes of volcanic ash soaring up to thousands of metres, disrupting air traffic, in Southeast Asia.

The intense eruption, which lasted for around 25 hours, forced the closure of eight airports, including two serving the capital, Jakarta. This sudden shutdown disrupted nearly 3,000 flights, leaving approximately 3,41,000 passengers stranded in chaotic terminal queues.