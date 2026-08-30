As floodwaters recede in Assam, children face long road to recovery

Floodwaters have begun receding in many parts of Assam. But as communities slowly return to homes buried under piles of silt and mud, the full scale of the devastation is only beginning to unfold.

For thousands of people, particularly in districts including Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Nagaon and Jorhat, the floods have disrupted far more than daily life. Homes have been damaged, livelihoods interrupted and essential services thrown into disarray. The task of returning to normalcy has begun, but recovery is inevitably slow.

Floods are not new to the people of Assam’s Brahmaputra and Barak valleys. But this time, the scale of the disaster was far greater. Such devastation leaves consequences that linger long after the waters have receded—and that is precisely what affected communities are experiencing today.

Children and women are among those most affected. Displacement, shortages of food and safe drinking water, inadequate shelter and disrupted access to essential supplies and healthcare—particularly for new-borns, pregnant women and lactating mothers—are immediate concerns. Damage to schools, health centres and roads further compounds their vulnerability, often forcing families to depend on humanitarian assistance for their basic needs.

Not just numbers

At a time when the devastation is being measured in the number of affected villages, damaged houses and displaced families, it is equally important to look beyond the numbers and understand what the flood has meant in the lived realities of children and communities.

Speaking to rescue workers in a remote village in Sivasagar, a nine-year-old girl said, “The water came very fast—the river was at our doorstep in the afternoon, and before sundown we were all in chest-deep water. My books and school bag were all gone. We had to leave our house and stay with relatives, with hardly any place to sleep, let alone study. We are scared it will happen again.”

For her, the flood is not merely a disaster statistic. It means the loss of familiar surroundings, interrupted education, the anxiety of another flood and uncertainty about when life will become normal again.

A mother of a four-month-old child shared another dimension of the crisis: “My baby is only four months old. Since the flood, it has been very hard to get clean water, food and basic hygiene supplies for both of us.”

These experiences underline why relief cannot be limited to material assistance alone. Children and women also need safety, emotional support and the assurance that essential services—from schooling and healthcare to nutrition, sanitation and safe drinking water—will be restored as quickly as possible.

Relief is only the first step

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Armed Forces, mounted extensive rescue and relief operations. Despite broken roads, submerged land and breached embankments, emergency teams worked to rescue affected people and minimise the loss of lives and property. Several non-profits also joined hands with district administrations to take relief to remote and vulnerable communities.

Yet, adversity on this scale also demonstrates that rescue and relief, however prompt and extensive, cannot by themselves address the consequences of an extreme disaster.