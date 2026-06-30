Assam and Arunachal have remained rain-deficit in June. Yet they are flooded; here is how

Pasighat (East Siang district) of AP recorded 222.8 mm of rain in 24 hours during June 28-29, an obvious extreme rainfall event which went down to 9 mm during June 29-30. A Sandeep, head of meteorological center Itanagar (AP) told Down To Earth (DTE) that although no cloudburst was recorded, the active monsoon caused incessant rain in the last 48 hours prior to flooding.

Rain dynamics in sub-Himalayan river basins

Sarat Phukan of Gauhati University explained that many small Himalayan and sub-Himalayan rivers entering Assam from Arunachal Pradesh can trigger sudden flash floods because their upper catchments lie in the high-rainfall foothill belt, where monsoon winds strike the mountain front and produce intense orographic rainfall.

“Unlike large rivers such as the Brahmaputra, Subansiri or Kameng, these smaller rivers are short, steep and narrow, with limited channel capacity and little space to store or spread-out sudden storm runoff. Large rivers have wider channels, broader floodplains and longer flow paths, so flood waves are generally delayed and partly attenuated as they move downstream. But in smaller foothill rivers, whose catchments are mostly spread across the high-rainfall foothill belt, heavy rain within a few hours or a cloudburst-like event can quickly generate fast-moving runoff and sharply raise the water level,” Phukan said.

“The danger is increased by the fragile foothill terrain, especially where rivers cut through the young, weak sedimentary rocks of the Siwalik Group, composed mainly of easily erodible sandstone, siltstone, mudstone and conglomerate. During heavy rain, these slopes can supply large volumes of sediment, debris and sometimes landslide material into the channels. At times, such debris may temporarily block a river and then suddenly breach, adding another surge of water and sediment. Thus, flash floods in these small rivers usually result from the combined effects of intense, short-duration rainfall over foothill catchments spanning some of the most rainfall-prone zones of the eastern Himalaya, together with steep, narrow channels, rapid runoff, fragile rock, high sediment loads, and occasional blockage-breach events,” he added.

The river network at play

In Arunachal, the big river Siang caused no considerable flood, but other small rivers and channels did. Kalom Taggu, a resident of Yagrung said his village was inundated by the Tolon Korong (Korong means river in the Adi language).

The other rivers that caused floods are the Sibo Korong, Poglek, Sille, Dura and Yembung. “Sibo flooded Sibo Siang colony in Pasighat and Boying village,” Taggu, who is also the president of All Yagrung Students’ Union and has been engaged in relief work, told DTE. He added, “It was in 2000 that we saw a massive flood caused by the Siang and no flash flood of this scale exists in our recent memory.”

Augusty Lego, a local reporter who is on the ground for impact assessment, verified Taggu. She said the Sibo flooded the Yapgo as well. “Ledum is worst affected, caused by sudden swelling of some small streams and the Dobung Korong bridge has been damaged by the Dobung river which connects east Siang and lower siang,” said Lego.