Assam Floods 2026: Why does the state flood every year?

As of August 3, floods have claimed over 80 lives, with nearly 1.7 to 1.8 lakh people affected across the state. More than 2,000 villages remain impacted, and vast stretches of farmland are still underwater. Districts like Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat are facing one of the most unusual flood events in recent years.

But this is not just another monsoon flood.

Despite periods of below-normal rainfall, intense cloudbursts in upstream regions triggered sudden surges in tributaries like the Dikhow and Dhansiri. These floodwaters arrived before the Brahmaputra reached its peak — creating a dangerous bottleneck and pushing water into areas that rarely flood.

Assam is one of India’s most flood-prone states, with nearly 40 per cent of its land vulnerable. The Brahmaputra carries massive sediment loads, weakening embankments over time. But human pressures — deforestation, mining, wetland loss, and unplanned development — are making these disasters more severe and unpredictable.

This video breaks down what is really driving the floods in Assam — and why the crisis is becoming more complex every year.