Bhutan’s Sintaphu Tsho GLOF: why scientific assessment must translate into disaster preparedness

On October 29, a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) was reported in Bhutan’s Gasa district, affecting communities along the Mo Chhu valley. The flood followed the outburst of Sintaphu Tsho, a moraine-dammed glacial lake situated at an elevation of about 4,480 metres near Wakila mountain. The resulting floodwaters destroyed the Gasa Tshachu hot springs site and damaged roads connecting the area to Laya, a highland settlement, disrupting local access and livelihoods.
Initial reports indicated that there had been no casualties. Precautionary measures were taken and downstream alerts issued in India, particularly in Assam and West Bengal.
While the cause of the GLOF and the volume of water released remain to be established, on October 30, Bhutan’s National Center for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) issued advisory about the formation of another artificial lake at Taktsemakhang, near the confluence of the Sintaphu Chhu and Lungu Chhu rivers, also known as the Gangchen Tag Chhu. Communities along the Mo Chhu and Punatsangchhu valleys were advised to remain vigilant and avoid riverbanks and flood-prone areas.
The event highlights a broader challenge in managing GLOF risks across the Himalayas: translating scientific assessments of potentially dangerous glacial lakes into sustained monitoring, effective preparedness and timely responses that protect downstream communities.
Scientific assessments of Sintaphu Tsho: What was known before the flood
Sintaphu Tsho has been the subject of scientific research for several years. Located in the headwaters of the Mo Chhu basin in Bhutan, the moraine-dammed glacial lake has been categorised as one of the potentially dangerous lakes because of the risk of an outburst.
In a study published in Applied Sciences in 2021, researchers assessed the potential consequences of an outburst from the lake in the Mo Chhu basin. Their bathymetric survey, which measures and maps the depth and shape of underwater terrain, placed the lake at approximately 4,480 metres above sea level. It covered 238,314 square metres and had an estimated volume of about 6.2 million cubic metres. A smaller lake, covering approximately 70,000 square metres, lies farther up the valley.
The researchers modelled nine hypothetical flood scenarios, using different outburst volumes and channel conditions. The scenarios considered releases equivalent to 40 per cent, 70 per cent and 90 per cent of the main lake’s estimated volume. They assessed the potential downstream impacts, including risks to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.
The simulations provided insights into possible flood behaviour and downstream impacts, but they were not designed to predict the timing of an actual glacial lake outburst.
The bathymetric assessment estimates Sintaphu Tsho’s water volume at 6.14 million cubic metres, indicating considerable water-storage capacity. The map shows an uneven lake bed, with deeper sections concentrated towards the central and lower parts of the lake. The presence of an associated supraglacial lake also indicates surface-water accumulation within the glacial environment. These characteristics are relevant to understanding the lake’s stability and assessing its potential GLOF hazard.
From scientific assessment to risk reduction: what remains unclear
Scientific investigations of Sintaphu Tsho continued after the 2021 study. According to NCHM’s 2023 annual report, a field assessment was conducted between May 8 and June 8 that year, following recommendations made in a 2015 survey.
The work included measurements of the main and upper lakes, surveys of their moraine barriers and examinations of the surrounding terrain and glacier. These observations could provide a useful baseline for investigating the recent outburst. Comparing earlier measurements with new field surveys and satellite imagery could help establish changes in the lake’s extent, water levels and surrounding terrain.
A 2026 study published in Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences, highlights the scale of potential GLOF risks across Bhutan. The researchers modelled hypothetical outburst scenarios for 278 glacial lakes and assessed their potential downstream impacts. Their findings indicate that more than 11,000 people, over 2,500 buildings, more than 250 kilometres of roads, over 400 bridges and approximately 20 square kilometres of agricultural land are exposed to potential GLOF impacts. The study also examined potential flood pathways in relation to Bhutan’s existing early-warning monitoring network. These findings, however, do not establish whether the monitoring and warning arrangements for Sintaphu Tsho were adequate during the October 29, 2026 event.
Identifying potentially dangerous lakes and modelling downstream flood impacts are essential steps. But they must be accompanied by effective monitoring, timely dissemination of warnings and clear evacuation procedures. This is particularly important in remote mountain settlements where limited accessibility and short flood arrival times can leave little time to respond.
Scientific assessments do not by themselves reduce physical risk
Bhutan has taken several steps to reduce GLOF risks through scientific assessments, physical risk-reduction measures, glacial lake monitoring and early-warning systems. However, the recent Sintaphu Tsho GLOF highlights the continuing challenge of translating these efforts into effective protection for downstream communities across different river basins.
NCHM’s 2019 assessment and subsequent investigations documented the characteristics of Sintaphu Tsho and its potential hazards. However, the publicly available information reviewed for this article does not establish which specific risk-reduction measures were in place before the October 29, 2026 outburst or whether further interventions had been recommended. Establishing how assessment findings informed monitoring, mitigation decisions and emergency preparedness will be essential to understanding the event.
Bhutan's Assessment of Climate-Induced Loss and Damage (2025), prepared by its environment and climate change department and the Royal government, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has also identified gaps in the country's GLOF early-warning infrastructure.
The report, prepared based on discussions with technicians at the Wangdue NCHM control room in August 2024, noted that six of the 18 GLOF warning sirens in the Pho Chhu and Mo Chhu basins were non-functional. It also identified outdated warning infrastructure and inadequate integration between systems operating across different river basins. Other concerns included limitations in real-time data collection, forecasting capacity and coordination between national and local authorities.
Similar priorities were highlighted in the roadmap prepared by NCHM and the World Bank. The roadmap, “Institutional Strengthening and Modernization of Hydromet and Multi-hazard Early Warning Services in Bhutan: A Road Map for 2024-2034”, recommends improvements in glacier-lake breach modelling, an expanded geographic information system (GIS)-based inventory of potentially dangerous lakes, further field surveys and dedicated GLOF warning services.
Taken together, these assessments highlight the need to strengthen the link between scientific risk identification and its practical application through continuous monitoring, reliable forecasting, functioning warning infrastructure and locally effective preparedness.
Beyond borders: Strengthen Himalayan GLOF preparedness
The implications of the Sintaphu Tsho outburst extend beyond Bhutan. The Mo Chhu river joins the Pho Chhu river near Punakha to form the Punatsangchhu, which enters India as the Sankosh river. This connected river system means that a flood originating in Bhutan can pose risks to downstream communities across the border and highlight the importance of cross-border communication during emergencies.
Effective transboundary preparedness, however, requires more than issuing alerts. It depends on coordinated monitoring, clear communication protocols, the exchange of scientific information and plans that account for the time available to downstream communities.
The wider Himalayan context presents a more complex hazard landscape. Glacial lake outbursts are not the only mountain processes capable of triggering destructive floods. Ice and rock avalanches, landslides and temporary river blockages can also release large volumes of water and sediment into downstream river systems. These processes can occur together or trigger one another, creating cascading hazards that intensify flood impacts and complicate disaster preparedness.
So preparedness must also account for rapidly developing hazards and settlements with limited communication and transport infrastructure. Scientific assessments need to inform sustained monitoring, emergency planning and warnings that reach exposed communities in time.
The event underscores the importance of cooperation across national boundaries. Effective coordination requires timely access to relevant hydrological information, clear communication protocols and preparedness plans that consider the needs of downstream communities.
The priority now is to establish how the event unfolded, what information was available to the authorities, and how warnings were communicated and acted upon. The central question is not simply whether potentially dangerous glacial lakes can be identified, but whether scientific assessments are translated into sustained monitoring, informed decisions and effective preparedness before the next flood occurs.