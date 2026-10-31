Bhutan’s Sintaphu Tsho GLOF: why scientific assessment must translate into disaster preparedness

The bathymetric assessment estimates Sintaphu Tsho’s water volume at 6.14 million cubic metres, indicating considerable water-storage capacity. The map shows an uneven lake bed, with deeper sections concentrated towards the central and lower parts of the lake. The presence of an associated supraglacial lake also indicates surface-water accumulation within the glacial environment. These characteristics are relevant to understanding the lake’s stability and assessing its potential GLOF hazard.

From scientific assessment to risk reduction: what remains unclear

Scientific investigations of Sintaphu Tsho continued after the 2021 study. According to NCHM’s 2023 annual report, a field assessment was conducted between May 8 and June 8 that year, following recommendations made in a 2015 survey.

The work included measurements of the main and upper lakes, surveys of their moraine barriers and examinations of the surrounding terrain and glacier. These observations could provide a useful baseline for investigating the recent outburst. Comparing earlier measurements with new field surveys and satellite imagery could help establish changes in the lake’s extent, water levels and surrounding terrain.

A 2026 study published in Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences, highlights the scale of potential GLOF risks across Bhutan. The researchers modelled hypothetical outburst scenarios for 278 glacial lakes and assessed their potential downstream impacts. Their findings indicate that more than 11,000 people, over 2,500 buildings, more than 250 kilometres of roads, over 400 bridges and approximately 20 square kilometres of agricultural land are exposed to potential GLOF impacts. The study also examined potential flood pathways in relation to Bhutan’s existing early-warning monitoring network. These findings, however, do not establish whether the monitoring and warning arrangements for Sintaphu Tsho were adequate during the October 29, 2026 event.

Identifying potentially dangerous lakes and modelling downstream flood impacts are essential steps. But they must be accompanied by effective monitoring, timely dissemination of warnings and clear evacuation procedures. This is particularly important in remote mountain settlements where limited accessibility and short flood arrival times can leave little time to respond.