Chitrakoot, in the heart of the country, flooded as Mandakini river overflows after torrential rain

The pilgrimage town of Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district has been flooded after torrential rain in the past 14 hours caused the Mandakini river to overflow, according to officials.

The river is currently flowing nearly 8 to 9 metres above the danger mark, breaking a 23-year record, according to media reports.

The worst-affected area in Chitrakoot is Ramghat. According to reports, the waters of the Mandakini entered many shops along the ghat. The area has been completely submerged.

“Considering the current situation at Ramghat, the district administration is taking all necessary precautionary measures. NDRF and SDRF teams are actively engaged in rescue operations at the scene. The administration is continuously monitoring the situation. Currently, the situation is under control. The residents of the district are appealed to follow the administration’s instructions and avoid going near the river and ghats,” the district magistrate of Chitrakoot posted on X on the evening of August 29, 2026.

Waterloging has also happened in major religious sites of Chitrakoot, such as Arogyadham, Gupt Godavari, and the Satib Anusuya area, as per reports in the media.

“In view of the continuous rise in the water level of Mandakini River, the district administration is fully on alert mode as per the instructions of the District Magistrate. Continuous monitoring is being carried out at the ghats and flood-affected areas. Through announcements by the Municipal Corporation and the Police Department, citizens are being alerted and made aware. An appeal has been made to the residents of the district not to go near the ghats and the riverbank, to stay at safe places, not to pay attention to rumors, and to fully comply with the guidelines issued by the administration. Stay Alert—Stay Safe,” the Chitrakoot district magistrate posted earlier on August 29.