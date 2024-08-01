Cloudbursts strike Himachal Pradesh; One dead, over 50 missing in Rampur and Malana

Himachal Pradesh experienced severe devastation on the night of July 31, 2024, with reports of cloudbursts, floods, and heavy rains in various locations across the state. Over 52 people are reported missing due to these incidents and one person has died.
The most significant cloudburst occurred in the Jhakadi area of Rampur, where flooding in the Samej ravine has left 36 people missing. The district administration has confirmed one death.
The district administration has released a list of the missing. Additionally, there are reports of a dam bursting near Malana village. The dam burst has washed away many buildings, stranding numerous people in the lower Baladi area, where the Malana and Parvati rivers meet.
A cloudburst in Singhgad, on the route to Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra in Kullu district, has resulted in floods washing away many houses in Bagipul, Jao, and Sargha areas, with seven people reported missing. Eleven private buildings, government buildings, and numerous cow shelters have also been washed away in Bagipul.
In Padhar, Mandi district, a cloudburst occurred at midnight. The district superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi has reported that one body has been recovered from the debris, and nine people remain missing. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing.
Due to heavy rains and floods, the Manali-Leh highway has been closed again. Sections of the national highway between Kullu and Manali have been washed away by the Beas river, disrupting traffic and causing difficulties for tourists travelling to the region.
Moreover, the gates of Pandoh dam on the Beas river have been opened due to high water levels, prompting authorities to advise residents in Mandi, Hamirpur, and Kangra districts to remain vigilant.
According to the Shimla district administration, two out of the 36 missing people have been rescued. District Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Gandhi are overseeing rescue and relief operations on-site.
Significantly, two of the recent heavy rain and cloudburst incidents occurred in power project areas. Last year, Malana experienced substantial damage due to water from the Pandoh dam, and this year, the dam has once again caused major destruction.
A cloudburst has also been reported in Jhakri, Rampur, near the power project area. Environmental experts are linking these natural disasters to power projects.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Kuldeep Srivastava told this reporter that the lack of observation systems in the affected areas makes it challenging to confirm cloudbursts. However, data indicates heavy rainfall occurred between midnight and 6 am.
The highest rainfall was recorded in Palampur, Kangra district, at 212 millimetres in 24 hours, followed by Bhatiyat, Chamba, at 203 mm, and Jogindernagar, Mandi, at 161 mm. IMD officials report that the state experienced heavy rainfall overnight.
According to the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, cloudbursts have been confirmed at three locations.
This year’s monsoon was slow in Himachal Pradesh, with 36 per cent less rainfall recorded from June 1 to July 30, compared to the norm. However, on July 31, IMD issued an orange alert for ten districts for August 1-2.
In response, the Kullu district administration has declared a holiday for schools on August 1-2 and has urged residents to stay away from rivers and streams and remain cautious.