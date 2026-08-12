Natural Disasters
Colombia’s “worst” earthquake of the 21st century kills hundreds
At 6:04 PM IST, a massive earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the Chocó province in western Colombia, with its epicentre located near the village of San José del Palmar
At 6:04 PM IST, a massive earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the Chocó province in western Colombia, with its epicentre located near the village of San José del Palmar.
At least 132 people have been confirmed dead, and more than 480 others are injured. These tragic figures are expected to rise as intensive rescue operations continue and many victims undergo treatment at local hospitals.
Watch the video for more.