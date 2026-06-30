Natural Disasters
Double earthquake in Venezuela explained
It refers to two independent main earthquakes of similar magnitude that occur close together in both time and location
On June 25, 2026, a rare double earthquake struck northern Venezuela within seconds, leaving widespread destruction in their wake. The disaster has killed at least 1,450 people, injured more than 3,000, and displaced around 12,720. The twin quakes hit just 39 seconds apart, in a rare and dangerous event known as a ‘double earthquake’.
What is it? Watch the video to know more.