Dual shocks

What is a doublet and how did it hit Venezuela?

Typically, when two quakes occur in quick succession, one is considered to be the main event and the other an aftershock. A doublet comprises two independent mainshocks of comparable magnitude, close in time and location.

A typical large earthquake appears on instruments as a sharp, sudden burst of energy. However, in Venezuela's case, scientists from the US Geological Survey studied the two quakes and saw long, low rumbles that jolted upward, as if two separate engines fired one after the other. This indicated that both were mainshocks. The first quake of 7.2-magnitude occurred on the Boconó branch of San Sebastián, a large fault line that runs along Venezuela’s northern coast. The initial rupture transferred stress from Boconó onto San Sebastián, which snapped, producing the 7.5-magnitude quake. However, whether this counts as one quake or two is a matter of scientific debate.