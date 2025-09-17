Extreme precipitation in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district; several villages affected

Extremely heavy rain on September 15 and 16, 2025, in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district has caused extensive damage to crops, houses and livestock. The high amount of precipitation affected Jamner, Pachora and Muktainagar talukas (subdistricts) of the district.

The district administration has immediately launched rescue and relief operations and has arranged shelter in schools for the affected citizens.

In Jammer taluka, the villages of Neri, Jamner, Wakdi, Shendurni and Tondapur villages have been hit by heavy rain. In Neri, which received 142 millimetres (mm) of rain, up to 40 houses have been waterlogged and livestock has been damaged. Other areas such as Tondapur (100 mm), Shendurni (83 mm), Jamner town (70 mm) and Wakdi (66 mm) also received heavy rainfall.

The Pimpalgaon and Varkhedi mandals in the Pachora taluka have received heavy rainfall at 148 mm and 110 mm respectively.

Rivers and drains have flooded in Six to seven villages of the taluka including Shindad, Gahule, Vadgaon Kade, Satgaon Dongri, Wadi, Shewale and Vanegaon. Approximately 350-400 families have been shifted to schools for safety. Preliminary estimates suggest that as many as 400 livestock have been lost in the Shindad area.

Water has entered houses in Kunhad and Jodhankheda villages of Muktainagar taluka and there is a flood-like situation. Kiran Madhukar Savale (28), of Kakoda village was swept away in the floodwaters.

The concerned taluka officials, tehsildars, revenue and agriculture department officials are inspecting the damage and conducting panchnamas (inquiry). Immediate arrangements have been made for food, drinking water and bedding for the affected families.

The district administration said that all efforts are being made to ensure that the disaster victims get assistance and compensation from the government as soon as possible.

“The government will provide all possible assistance to farmers whose houses and crops were damaged due to heavy rains in the district,” Maharashtra’s Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said.

Mahajan inspected the flood-affected areas with local member of Legislative Assembly Kishore Patil, district collector Ayush Prasad and other local officials.

Statewide devastation

Heavy rains and floods across Maharashtra in August and September have damaged over 1.7 million hectares. Thirty districts have been affected by the heavy rains. The rains during this period have caused extensive damage to kharif crops in 654 revenue divisions.

“Farmers should not panic during this crisis. After the heavy rains in August, Panchnamas have been completed in some districts and compensation has been given to farmers,” Maharashtra agriculture minister Dattatreya Bharane said. He added that assistance will be provided immediately after completing the remaining Panchnamas.