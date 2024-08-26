Flood damage estimated to cross Rs 15,000 crore: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday stated that the state had suffered losses worth Rs 15,000 crore, according to preliminary estimates. “The extent of damage due to the floods is likely to increase further as the assessment drives are still underway. The figures we have now are based on preliminary estimates. So far, 24 people have lost their lives, two people are missing, and two are injured.

Most of the deceased lost their lives due to landslides. Five people died from drowning, and one, unfortunately, was killed after a house collapsed,” Dr. Saha told reporters at the State Guest House shortly after chairing an all-party meeting.

He also added that an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh was announced for the families who lost their loved ones, while the injured will receive Rs 2.5 lakh from the state government.

“Some members of the opposition parties have suggested that the government should at least offer government jobs to the next of kin of the deceased. I have told them that this is a technical issue and assured them that their suggestion would be seriously considered, taking into account the existing rules and regulations. Some political party leaders have also advised us to hold similar meetings at the district and subdivision levels for better coordination. All the leaders from different political parties have reached a consensus to address the problems faced by the people in unity,” Dr. Saha added.

Noting that the discussions in the meeting were “fruitful,” the Chief Minister said, “Almost all the political parties attended the meeting despite being invited at very short notice. They have extended their support and shared their valuable suggestions. And, I must say all the suggestions were extremely worthwhile. We have all agreed on the point that we must overcome the crisis by setting aside all political differences.”

Expressing concerns over the water levels in the River Gomati, Dr. Saha said, “According to the latest reports, water levels have started to recede in many areas, except the River Gomati, where the water is still flowing above the danger level. In South Tripura district alone, 493 mm of rain was recorded since August 19. The rainfall is unprecedented. During the meeting, opposition party leaders were made aware of the overall situation. I have also spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured us that the Centre will extend all help. NDRF teams, helicopters, Airforce personnel, the Disaster Management Authority, and the entire administrative machinery are working round the clock to effectively combat the situation.”

Regarding those affected by the floods, he said, “A total of 557 relief camps have been opened across the state, where 1.28 lakh people have taken shelter. Around 17 lakh people have been affected by the floods. Approximately 1,603 electric poles were broken down, 501 electric transformers went out of operation, and two power substations were destroyed.”

According to him, a two-pronged strategy has been adopted by the state government to address the situation. “Both management and restoration works are being carried out hand in hand for better results. Due to the floods, landslides occurred at 2,588 locations, and debris has been cleared at 2,324 locations. As many as 200 field engineers are working round the clock,” said Dr. Saha.

The Chief Minister also assured that there was no shortage of essentials in the state. “Six lakh litres of petrol are available in the state. The food department has been instructed to take necessary actions if there is any attempt of hoarding or creating an artificial shortage in the markets. So far, 20,000 food packets have been distributed among the distressed people with the help of helicopters. More than 700 medical camps have also been organised in the relief camps,” he added.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the meeting, Leader of Opposition Jitendra Choudhury said, “We have urged the government to ensure that people in relief camps receive basic services and to draw up a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate them. I have also suggested that an effective strategy be prepared to combat such situations in the future.”

Meanwhile, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha demanded the state government’s cooperation in constituting all-party committees at the state, district, and subdivision levels to ensure that relief work is carried out transparently. Additionally, Saha suggested that the government should form an all-party committee to approach the central government for a special relief package for Tripura.