Flood relief camps set up in Mayur Vihar as Yamuna swells

Relief camps have been established in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar after the Yamuna crossed the danger mark August 20, 2025. Officials confirmed the river had breached the 205.33-metre mark, just two days after it first rose above this level on August 18, when all 18 gates of the Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana were opened for the first time this monsoon.
With the release of additional water from Hathini Kund Barrage in Haryana, the Yamuna’s levels are surging, triggering waterlogging in low-lying areas, according to news reports. The families in these areas have been relocated to the shelter camps. Local authorities said the situation remains unpredictable, with fluctuating levels keeping them on high alert. Erratic rainfall is excarbating the situation.
Temporary shelters have been set up in schools and community buildings across Mayur Vihar and other riverbank settlements. Families displaced by floodwaters were seen queuing for drinking water and food rations, while children clutched belongings salvaged from submerged homes.
Adding to the crisis, a spell of heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening. The downpour, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, prompted the India Meteorological Department to issue a red alert, leaving several arterial roads waterlogged and commuters stranded in long traffic jams.