Floods don’t move governments

Even as the disaster increases in scope and damage, flood management and prevention remains stuck at just admitting its threat. In fact, “flood management” does not appear in any of the three lists in the Constitution that earmark responsibilities of the Union, state and the local self-government. It is the presumed duty of the states while the Centre supports and guides them.

Way back in 1954, when the country witnessed one of its severest floods, the then Parliament made a policy statement: “To rid the country from the menace of floods by containing and managing floods and thus solving the problem.” The prescription to mitigate and prevent flood impacts came in 1957 when the then Union government set up a high-level committee on floods.