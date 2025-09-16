Four dead, 8 missing after heavy rains lash Uttarakhand; Dehradun worst hit

According to the India Meteorological Department’s regional centre in Dehradun, Sahasradhara recorded 264 millimetres (mm) of rainfall in 24 hours up to 8.30 am, placing it in the “very heavy” category. The threshold for a cloudburst is more than 100 mm in an hour, which was not reached. However, Sahasradhara received 54 mm of rain between 5.15 am and 6.15 am — classed as “extremely heavy rain” — following 49 mm in the preceding hour.

Other areas in Dehradun district also recorded significant rainfall: Kalsi registered 119 mm in 24 hours, including 67 mm in a single hour late on Monday night, while Maldevta recorded 149 mm. Elsewhere, Nainital received 105 mm, Jolly Grant 93 mm, Hathibarkala 89.5 mm, Thal 80 mm, Bhimtal 75.5 mm, Rani Chauri 71.5 mm, Pokhari 69.5 mm, Karnaprayag 53.5 mm and Chaukhutia 52.5 mm.

“This is not unusual rain. Dehradun has received very heavy rainfall in the past,” said Chander Singh Tomar, incharge for the Dehradun centre. “The highest rainfall was in July 1966, when 487 mm was recorded in 24 hours.”

He noted that while Sahasradhara had seen two consecutive hours of extreme rainfall, damage depends largely on geography.