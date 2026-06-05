India’s framework on weather data collection & sharing needs focus: Experts highlight key issues 

Experts acknowledged the tremendous importance of hyperlocal weather information for end users like farmers. The timely dissemination of this information coupled with actionable products like forecast, early warning, agro-weather advisory becomes critical.

With multiple ministries being involved in schemes and projects that impact the generation, collection and dissemination of data on weather in the country, it becomes important for a government department to take the lead in integrating this data. Experts recognised that India Mereological Department with its extensive expertise and resources can have better collaboration with other ministries and take the lead in data integration and quality management of all weather information in the country.

The concept of public private partnerships (PPP) may not have taken off significantly in this sector. Keping in mind the unique strengths that different stakeholders possess, there was a broad consensus on the need of leveraging PPP to maximise the accuracy and generation of accurate hyperlocal forecast as well as its effective and timely dissemination to the end user. This PPP model however needs to be evolved based on trust with a focus on benefiting the end user at its core.

“India being at the epicentre of hyperlocal variability, it is important that all of us work together, the government, private sector, startups, NGOs and philanthropic organisations to brainstorm on this issue and come up with solutions that benefit the end user, not just the farmer but also the community at large,” said Sridhar from WeatherCast Solutions.

Experts highlighted the presence of ‘grey area’ that exists in terms of the cost, accountability and ownership of data on weather parameters and their products in the country. Considering this to be largely a public good, panellists agreed on more clarity needed on what information is being put out in public domain. With regard to the WINDS scheme, clarity can be gained with the release of the ‘information and data sharing policy’.

With installation of weather stations started in multiple states, panellists from different states and geographies highlighted their challenges while implementing the WINDS scheme. A common challenge that emerged was the issue of site selection of the weather stations. “We have to select sites for installation of weather stations as per the WINDS manual which is where we are getting stuck. In the last year we have tried surveying more than 4000 sites but have found success for only 10 per cent of sites (around 411 sites),” mentioned Goswami from Assam state agriculture department.

Apart from this, the quality of the data being generated through this scheme emerged as a concern as quality assurance partners have not yet been onboarded. Additionally, the issue of start-ups / small -medium scale companies not being able to get involved in this scheme was also highlighted.

To address these concerns, both state agriculture departments and private sector players urged the central authorities and the WINDS committee to release the necessary regulatory amendments alongside a comprehensive information and data-sharing policy.

The webinar was concluded with a recognition that conversation around this critical issue needs to be increased and even though the Indian government is taking actions towards improvement, gaps still remain that needs to be addressed at a policy level.