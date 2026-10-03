India’s GLOF threat is growing. So must its resilience

An ever-growing disaster

GLOFs are among the most complex natural disasters occurring in high-altitude regions. When a glacial lake collapses, it starts a chain of events such as landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and flow of debris downstream.

Frequency and intensity of these events is only increasing with time. A December 2025 study, published in the journal Nature Communications, confirms that 609 GLOF events occurred worldwide from 1900 to 2020, causing a total of more than over 13,000 fatalities. The study further shows that, on average, the annual frequency of GLOFs increased from 5.2 events in 1981-90 to 15.2 in 2011-20.

Around 39.6 per cent of the total GLOFs occurred in Southwest, Southeast and Central Asia, followed by the Low Latitudes, or the geographical regions located close to the Earth's equator, specifically between 0° and 30° north or south latitude at 21.7 per cent. Then come the Southern Andes (15.8 per cent), western Canada and the US (8.5 per cent), Central Europe (4.3 per cent) and Svalbard (3.8 per cent).

At the country level, Peru is the most affected by GLOFs, recording 117 events during the period of study, followed by China (112 events) and Chile (74 events).

The study attributes the increasing occurrence and spatial heterogeneity of GLOFs to rising global temperatures, which expand glacial lakes, along with regional topography and human activities such as constructing hydropower plants, roads and dams.