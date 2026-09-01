Is Nepal the new Bangladesh of climate migration?

The images coming out of Nepal are difficult to comprehend. A glacial collapse in the Langtang region, followed by a devastating flash flood through the Bhote Koshi-Trishuli river system, has once again reminded us that the Himalayas are not merely magnificent mountains. They are living, moving, increasingly unstable ecosystems — and millions of lives downstream depend on their stability.

The August 26 disaster is still unfolding. Nepal’s authorities are continuing search and rescue operations, and casualty figures are changing rapidly. By August 31, international reports were putting the combined death toll at more than 900, with thousands still missing. Hundreds of workers were reportedly trapped in hydropower tunnels. Nepal’s own Ministry of Home Affairs says the full human and material damage is still being assessed, and that long-term rehabilitation of survivors will be as critical as immediate rescue.

But there is a question that we must ask beyond the immediate tragedy: Where will the survivors go when the mountains around them become increasingly difficult to inhabit? And another, perhaps even more uncomfortable one: Could Nepal become South Asia’s next major climate-migration hotspot — perhaps the “new Bangladesh” of climate mobility?

The comparison is deliberately provocative. Nepal and Bangladesh face very different climate risks. Bangladesh’s vulnerability is overwhelmingly associated with its low-lying delta, sea-level rise, cyclones, river flooding, salinity intrusion and erosion. Nepal’s emerging crisis is different. It begins much higher up — in the glaciers, mountains, slopes and headwaters — and then travels downstream through rivers, agriculture, infrastructure and eventually human mobility.

In Bangladesh, the question is increasingly about how people living downstream can survive a rising and shifting sea and increasingly volatile rivers. In Nepal, the question is becoming how people living upstream can survive a rapidly destabilising mountain system. And these two stories are actually connected.

The disaster is not an isolated event

It would be a mistake to describe the latest Nepal catastrophe simply as another “natural disaster.” Scientists are still examining the precise chain of events behind the August 26 collapse. Initial assessments indicate that a large mass of ice and rock collapsed at high altitude, potentially creating a temporary blockage before unleashing a massive debris-laden flood. The Trishuli river reportedly rose by as much as nine metres within around 30 minutes. Scientists have also pointed to warming, glacier retreat and weakening high-altitude permafrost as factors increasing instability, while cautioning that no individual event can be attributed solely to climate change. That distinction is important. Climate change does not need to “cause” every disaster to make disasters more dangerous. It changes the conditions under which disasters occur.

The Himalayas are warming. Glaciers are retreating. Permafrost is weakening. Glacial lakes are expanding. Snow patterns are changing. Rain is increasingly replacing snow at higher elevations. And an infrastructure boom is placing roads, hydropower projects, settlements and economic assets in valleys where the consequences of a mountain failure can be catastrophic.

An assessment by ICIMOD finds out that between 1990 and 2020, glaciers across the Hindu Kush Himalaya lost around 12 percent of their area and 9 percent of their estimated ice reserves. Glacier ice loss has accelerated dramatically since 2000. ICIMOD’s 2026 assessment says ice-loss rates have effectively doubled since the beginning of this century, with up to 27 metres of ice thickness lost since 1975 in parts of the region. The earlier ICIMOD assessment warned that even if warming is limited to 1.5°C, the Hindu Kush Himalaya could still lose around 30 per cent of its glacier volume by 2100. Under much higher-emission pathways, losses could reach 70-80 per cent.

So, the popular statement that “80 per cent of Himalayan glaciers could disappear” needs some qualification: it refers to high-emission scenarios and glacier volume, not an immediate prediction that 80 per cent of all Himalayan glaciers will simply vanish. But the underlying warning is no less alarming. Even at 1.5°C, the Himalayas are already committed to substantial cryospheric loss. And that means more than melting ice. It means changing water availability, changing agriculture, changing landscapes and changing where people can safely live.