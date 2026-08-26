Journalist group in Nepal blames Chinese construction activities on Tibetan border for triggering Rasuwa flash flood

A social media handle run by Nepali journalists on ‘X’ has alleged that the flash flood in the country’s Rasuwa district on August 26, 2026, was a ‘purposeful ecological disaster’ triggered by construction activities carried out by the Chinese in the adjoining border zone.

‘Nepal Correspondence’ describes itself as ‘a platform for investigative journalism to explore Info between the lines and its analysis’.

“Ecological disaster caused by Chinese Xiaokang settlements in Glacial altitudes now trigger avalanches annually on China- #Nepal border resulting in flash floods,” the thread posted by the handle noted.

“Today’s flood was triggered near Gyrong town in occupied #Tibet which has been constructed by cutting hills. The town itself has been constructed on the natural course of Trishuli river. The damage to sensitive ecosystem on glacial peaks now result in avalanches on annual basis causing flash flood in Nepal causing extensive loss to life and property,” it continued.

“The Gyrong port constructed on #Rasuwa border has also been constructed by China purposefully on the river confluence which increases the velocity of the river towards Nepali territory. This is not only a purposeful ecological disaster but is cruel too,” it added.

The thread concluded by saying, “@PM_nepal_ must take up this matter with #China which is destroying ecosystem across the entire border causing irreparable damage to Himalayas.”

Down To Earth cannot independently verify the claims made by the handle.

The major flash flood struck Rasuwa district on August 26 morning, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems, raising concerns over further potential downstream impacts.

According to local reports, water levels in the Bhote Koshi basin began rising rapidly around 9:00 AM local time on August 26. The flood breached riverbanks and travelled downstream through the Bhote Koshi river into the Trishuli river, with potential impacts extending into Nuwakot and Dhading districts.