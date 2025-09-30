Lightning strikes took over 2,500 lives in 2023: NCRB data

A total of 6,444 deaths in the country happened due to ‘forces of nature’ like lightning, heat stroke, and floods, in 2023.

As per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report Accidental deaths and suicides in India, lightning was responsible for the highest number of deaths in India in 2023 — 39.7 per cent or around 2,558 people.

This was followed by heat/sun stroke which killed approximately 806 people, exposure to cold killed 733 people, and 266 deaths happened due to floods during the year 2023. Landslide and ‘Torrential Rain’ caused 3.7 per cent (239 deaths) and 0.9 per cent (61 deaths) of total deaths due to forces of nature respectively.

According to the report released on September 29, a majority (63.6 per cent) of the victims who died due to accidents caused by forces of nature were reported to be belonging to the age-group of 30-45 years and 45-60 years together.

State/UT wise deaths due to forces of nature during 2023