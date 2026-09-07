Make the Himalaya a ‘no-go zone’ for high-risk mega infrastructures: Civil society coalition

An umbrella grouping of civil society organisations has demanded that the Himalayas be made a ‘no-go zone’ for high-risk mega infrastructures in the wake of the ice-rock avalanche in Nepal on August 26, 2026, that has claimed thousands of lives, with hundreds unaccounted for.

The People for Himalaya campaign, an initiative of 60 progressive groups, civil society organisations, and activists from the Indian Himalayan region, was launched in March 2024 to address escalating climate disasters and advocate for ecological justice.

In a statement released over the weekend, the group noted that, “For many of us from the region, the irony is that with each disaster that is considered as exceptional, this reality is normalised, becoming a recurring feature of life in the Himalaya. Events are returning with greater frequency and intensity across a region already shaped by extraordinary tectonic and geological sensitivity.”

It listed a number of key demands in the wake of the tragedy in Nepal. “The high altitude and trans-Himalaya are declared no-go zones for high-risk mega infrastructures. In geologically sensitive areas and cryospheres hydropower dams and other large-scale infrastructure should be prohibited, based on the evident cumulative, cascading and climate-related risk,” the statement noted.

Also, as an immediate action, it called on Himalayan countries and states to work urgently towards regional cooperation and solidarity. “By respecting and establishing transparent mechanisms and institutions for transboundary resource sharing, data sharing, mutual assistance during disasters. This also means building trust and bringing resolution on long-standing conflicts over transboundary issues.”

People for Himalaya also urged strict regulation of tourism and urbanisation. This includes bringing tourism, construction and urban growth within the ecological and climatic limits of mountain landscapes through enforceable participatory land-use planning and locally determined thresholds.