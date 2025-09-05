Natural Disasters
Massive earthquake hits Afghanistan: 1,400+ dead, thousands affected
International aid is beginning to arrive, but challenges remain in reaching survivors
A powerful magnitude 6 earthquake struck Eastern Afghanistan on August 31, 2025, claiming more than 1,400 lives. The provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, and Laghman are among the worst affected, with remote terrain hampering rescue and relief efforts. International aid is beginning to arrive, but challenges remain in reaching survivors.