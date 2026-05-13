Mount Dukono erupts: Three killed, 17 rescued from Indonesian volcano

Three hikers — two Singaporeans and a local resident — have died after Indonesia's Mount Dukono erupted on the morning of May 8, 2026. The group of 20 was climbing the volcano despite restrictions due to high seismic activity. Rescue operations faced repeated delays due to ongoing eruptions and falling debris.

Mount Dukono, located on Halmahera island in North Maluku, has erupted over 200 times since March. It remains on level two of Indonesia's four-tier volcano alert system. Learn how the survivors were rescued, and why Indonesia sees such high volcanic activity.