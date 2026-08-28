Nepal-Tibet tragedy explained: ‘Ice-rock avalanche’ triggered flash floods

Apocalyptic visuals are coming in from Nepal’s Rasuwa region. A sudden ice-rock avalanche struck near the mountainous Nepal-Tibet border.

A catastrophic flash flood roared down the Lhende Khola and Bhote Koshi rivers, wiping out everything in its path. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says the magnitude 5.2 shaking was actually caused by a massive landslide and glacial collapse. ICIMOD is pointing at a massive ice-rock avalanche as the primary scientific phenomenon.

Meanwhile, Bihar & Uttar Pradesh are on high alert.