North Bihar battles worsening floods, affecting nearly 1.5 million people

More than 500 villages remain submerged, forcing residents to seek refuge on higher ground such as national highways, state highways and embankments. WRD officials reported that over 70 villages in West Champaran were flooded, with more than 200 villages in East Champaran, Madhubani and Darbhanga also submerged. In Muzaffarpur, over 115 villages were inundated, while Saharsa and Madhepura were grappling with severe flooding in dozens of villages.