North Bihar battles worsening floods, affecting nearly 1.5 million people
The flood situation in north Bihar deteriorated further on October 2, 2024 as floodwaters spread to new areas, affecting nearly 1.5 million people. Thousands of displaced residents were facing severe shortages of relief materials, with many forced to shelter under makeshift plastic coverings. Meanwhile, hundreds stranded on thatched-bamboo and tin roofs in submerged villages were still waiting for rescue teams.
Large portions of the region were flooded due to breaches at five river embankment points on October 1, following breaches at seven points on September 29, according to the Water Resources Department (WRD). The districts of Purnea, Supaul, Saharsa, Darbhanga and East and West Champaran were worst affected.
“Last week, several districts were ravaged by floods after record volumes of water were released from the Kosi and Gandak barrages, following heavy rainfall in Nepal and north Bihar. However, subsequent embankment breaches have exacerbated the flooding and destruction,” said a WRD official.
Although water discharge from the barrages has reduced since September 29, rivers like the Kosi, Gandak, Bagmati and Mahananda continue to threaten embankments in several flood-affected areas.
An official update from the Bihar Disaster Management Department (DMD) on Wednesday evening stated that 1.46 million people across 429 villages in 81 blocks of 17 districts have been affected. These districts include East Champaran, West Champaran, Araria, Kishanganj, Gopalganj, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Madhepura, Muzaffarpur, Purnea, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Saran, Saharsa, Katihar and Khagaria.
In response, 16 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 17 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. Additionally, six more NDRF teams, three each from Ranchi and Varanasi, have been called in to assist. Air force helicopters were dropping dry rations to those stranded in remote, flood-affected villages.
“So far, approximately 260,000 people have been evacuated to safer locations by NDRF and SDRF teams. Eighteen relief camps have been established, providing shelter to 6,200 displaced individuals,” the DMD report stated.
More than 500 villages remain submerged, forcing residents to seek refuge on higher ground such as national highways, state highways and embankments. WRD officials reported that over 70 villages in West Champaran were flooded, with more than 200 villages in East Champaran, Madhubani and Darbhanga also submerged. In Muzaffarpur, over 115 villages were inundated, while Saharsa and Madhepura were grappling with severe flooding in dozens of villages.
Two days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of the worst-affected areas, a central government team is expected to visit soon to assess the damage. The central government has already provided Rs 655 crore in aid to support flood relief efforts in the state.
The state health department has instructed civil surgeons in flood-affected districts to take precautionary measures to prevent outbreaks of waterborne diseases. They have been directed to spray bleaching powder and prioritise the care of pregnant women, children and the elderly.
“A control room has been established to monitor the situation and essential medicines are being arranged. Additional boat ambulances will be deployed if needed,” a health department official said.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Patna has forecast more rainfall across parts of Bihar until October 11. Despite the ongoing floods, the state continues to record an overall rainfall deficit of 20 per cent. By October 2, Bihar had recorded 798.3 millimetres of rainfall against the normal 992.2 mm.