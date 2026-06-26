Only 42 in 120 years: Why Venezuela’s doublet earthquake stands out

For most earthquakes, the strongest shock is followed by smaller aftershocks. But on June 25, 2026 in northern Venezuela, two major quakes struck in under a minute — a rare sequence known as a doublet earthquake.

The first quake, measuring magnitude 7.2, struck near San Felipe in the state of Yaracuy at 10:44 a.m. local time on June 24, 2026, about 150 kilometers from the national capital, Caracas. It was followed 39 seconds later by a stronger magnitude 7.5 earthquake.

A major earthquake, according to the United States Geological Survey classification, is one that measures between magnitude 7.0 and 7.9 on the Richter scale.

The earthquakes caused widespread damage, particularly in La Guaira and the capital, Caracas. At least 235 people have been killed, more than 4,300 injured and over 40,000 reported missing, according to BBC News.

Both epicentres were preliminarily placed along the same tectonic boundary, where the Caribbean and South American plates grind against each other. The fault system had not produced an earthquake of this scale for more than 125 years.

Rescue operations are continuing in affected areas. Several countries have pledged support, with the United States promising $150 million in aid.

What is a doublet earthquake — and why do they happen?

A doublet earthquake refers to two independent mainshocks of comparable magnitude occurring close together in time and location. Typically, the two events are within about 0.4 magnitude units of each other and occur too close together for tectonic stress to have naturally built up again after the first quake.

The defining feature is that the second quake is not simply an aftershock. Both shocks release comparable amounts of energy and are treated as independent main events. This makes doublets different from the more common earthquake sequence, in which a large mainshock is followed by a series of smaller aftershocks.

The mechanism is linked to what geophysicists call asperities — rough, locked patches along a fault where stress accumulates unevenly. When a rupture begins, it may stop at one of these locked patches, releasing only part of the built-up energy. That interrupted rupture can increase stress across the asperity.

If that stress crosses a threshold, the asperity fails — sometimes within seconds, sometimes months later — triggering a second mainshock. In Venezuela's case, 39 seconds separated the two events, placing it among the shortest intervals ever recorded for a doublet of this magnitude.

How rare are doublets?

Data compiled by Down To Earth suggests there have been a total of 42 doublets — measuring over 6 in Richter scale — since 1907, an average of one for every three years.

What makes Venezuela exceptional is the interval. Most large doublets are separated by hours, days, or even months. At 39 seconds, the Venezuela earthquake places the event third in the shortest interval category, preceded only by the Harnai doublet in Pakistan in 1997 — 19 seconds — and the more recent Fukushima earthquake in 2021 — 20 seconds.