Philippines twin typhoons expose abyss between funds proposed & actual need for loss & damage

The Philippines has been hit by two typhoons in a week in November and a total of 21 storms in 2025. Much of the rapid intensification and intensity of recent storms, including Typhoon Kalmaegi (Typhoon Tino in the Philippines) and Typhoon Fung-wong (Typhoon Uwan in the Philippines), have been fuelled by warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures, a consequence of global warming that is already around 1.3°C above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) levels.

But the communities that need to recover from the devastation of the twin typhoons and resultant storm surges, flash flooding, landslides and damage from winds haven’t been responsible for most of the warming. The communities will need financial, technological and capacity building resources for their recovery now and in the years to come. The Philippines faces losses of 1.2 per cent of its gross domestic product each year from the impacts of typhoons, according to the World Bank.

“According to computation based on IMF figures, this would have translated to about $5.64 billion in 2024 from damage to infrastructure and loss of income due to lower labour productivity and agricultural production, as well as changes to consumption patterns,” writes Gustavo Gonzalez, the former United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the Philippines.

The question of the possible sources for these resources and the responsibility of delivering them to these communities needs to be answered by the international community, specifically the rich countries responsible for emitting most of the greenhouse gases that are responsible for the current warming.

The start-up phase of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) known as the Barbados Implementation Modalities (BIM), for which the call for proposals was launched at UNFCCC COP30 in Belem on November 10, 2025, could be one of the sources of funds for the impacted communities of the Philippines, especially in Catanduanes.

But currently the BIM has a scope of funding of $250 million, with each project getting only $5-20 million. This is not even a drop in the ocean. The FRLD needs to be filled with at least $400 billion annually to be of use to the affected communities and countries.

Super Typhoon Fung-wong made landfall during the night of November 9, 2025 over the Aurora province of Luzon Island, with sustained wind speeds of 185 kilometres per hour and wind gusts of up to 230 km / hr.

The typhoon was the fourth strongest to make landfall in the west Pacific Ocean in 2025. It left a trail of devastation with strong winds, storm surges along the coast, heavy rainfall, flash flooding and landslides even before it made landfall.

Twenty seven people have lost their lives due to the impacts as of November 11. The losses to infrastructure and livelihoods of people remains to be seen.

Down To Earth (DTE) had a conversation with 22-year-old John Emmanuel Tayo, chief campaigner of People and Habitat that works with communities affected by natural disasters in Catanduanes province.