Planet's super, and hyper, El Nino crisis

The World is seeing not just a "super" El Niño but a "hyper" one. The World Meteorological Organization forecasts that the ongoing event in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, set to peak around December, could be the strongest since observations began in 1950. Sea surface temperatures in the Niño 3.4 region of the equatorial Pacific Ocean, used to measure the strength of El Niño, have reached unprecedented levels. “Niño3.4 region anomalies are now at a 3.4°C above normal, higher than any prior El Niño event on record,” comments Zeke Hausfather, climate scientist at Berkeley Earth and lead author of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's Seventh Assessment Report, adding, “September monthly Niño3.4 anomalies also set a record at 2.9°C (beating 2015 and 1877's 2.75°C).” The 1877 figures are from reconstructed data.

How is the world preparing for this episode of El Niño? Countries bracing for the impacts are rolling out national plans, just to hedge the losses in case of extreme dry events, storms or rainfall. India, for example, has identified its most vulnerable districts and mounted drought-proofing activities to save crops. Already, many states have declared drought, enabling official relief operations to support farmers.