Rasuwa border flood underscores need for stronger regional cooperation on climate risks, HKH lawmakers say

The devastating flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa district along the Nepal-China border underscores the urgent need for stronger regional cooperation to address climate risks that transcend national boundaries, parliamentarians from across the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region said on August 26, 2026.

The lawmakers were speaking at the 2nd Hindu Kush Himalaya Parliamentarians’ Meet in Thimphu, Bhutan, according to a statement by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

Participants said the disaster highlighted the importance of collective action, stronger preparedness, and sustained regional cooperation to reduce climate-related risks and build resilience across the HKH region.

The two-day meeting, taking place from August 26 to 27, brings together legislators from across the region to exchange experiences, discuss emerging climate risks, and explore how policies, legislation, and public investments can better support adaptation and resilience.

Opening the meeting, Deputy Speaker Sangay Khandu of the National Assembly of Bhutan stressed the role of parliamentarians in turning climate commitments into action.

“Resilience cannot live in scientific reasoning anymore or in the speeches of ministers and government officials or members of parliament. It cannot live only in the commitments we make at the global stage,” he said. “Resilience should be carefully woven into the fabric of our laws, our budgets, our institutions and our actions on the ground. It is parliamentarians who have the power to ensure it.”

Participants highlighted that climate risks are increasingly affecting communities across borders and require coordinated responses that go beyond national efforts.

Building on the momentum of the first HKH Parliamentarians’ Meet held in Kathmandu in 2025, the gathering aims to strengthen political commitment and deepen regional collaboration on climate action, resilience, and inclusive development.

“Last year, in Kathmandu, the first Hindu Kush Himalaya Parliamentarians’ Meet established an important platform for parliamentary dialogue across the region. We shared knowledge, discussed common challenges, and called for stronger regional cooperation,” said Pema Gyamtsho, Director General of ICIMOD. “Let us not forget that the decisions we make, or do not make, today will affect generations in the future. We have an opportunity to make a difference for them. This is what we expect from our gathering: to provide hope for future generations and create a pathway for a shared, prosperous and peaceful future for the HKH.”

Representatives from across the region shared perspectives on the importance of integrating climate adaptation into national development priorities while strengthening regional cooperation.

“Bangladesh’s National Adaptation Plan provides a clear framework for building resilience, but its success also depends on regional cooperation that can help us share knowledge, strengthen implementation and address the climate risks that connect the Hindu Kush Himalaya with downstream countries,” said Muhammad Nawshad Zamir, Member of Parliament of Bangladesh.

“Pakistan’s experience shows that climate adaptation must be embedded in development planning, supported by adequate investment and informed by the realities of vulnerable communities. We need to move beyond responding to climate disasters towards anticipating risks and building resilience before impacts occur,” said Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, State Minister of Pakistan.

“Stronger regional cooperation across the Hindu Kush Himalaya can help countries share knowledge, strengthen preparedness and scale up solutions, while ensuring that adaptation reaches the communities that need it most.”

The Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region stretches 3,500km across Asia, spanning eight countries — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan. Encompassing high-altitude mountain ranges, mid-hills, and plains, the zone is vital for the food, water, and energy security of up to two billion people and is a habitat for countless irreplaceable species. It is also acutely fragile, and vulnerable to the impacts of the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss.