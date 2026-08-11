Tamak Nala water level recedes in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli; alternative route being built to reconnect 17 villages

The Tamak Nala stream, which had surged on the Jyotirmath-Malari motor road in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli on the evening of August 10, has now returned to its normal flow again. However, it has left behind large quantities of mud, debris, stones, and boulders.

A search operation is underway for a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) employee who was swept away by strong currents. Following the collapse of the valley bridge over the Tamak Nala, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster response Force, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are working to construct an alternative route to restore connectivity for the 17 villages in the Niti Valley that have been cut off.

Amidst heavy rainfall, the flow of water in the Tamak Nala of the Dhauli Ganga Valley increased suddenly. Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, reported that the valley bridge constructed by the BRO over the Nala was completely washed away. A BRO employee and a vehicle were also swept away by the strong current.

Following the incident, the movement of vehicles towards Malari was completely halted. Additionally, the administration advised people to stay away from the affected and vulnerable areas and to refrain from traveling until road conditions returned to normal.