Teesta hydel projects to blame for Sikkim floods: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh 

In the wake of this disaster, Ramesh issued an official statement, highlighting the role of poorly planned projects in creating a humanitarian crisis in the hills. The National Highway 10, he noted, is important for commercial movement. Parts of this major road have been washed away by landslides and it has been closed for over a month, stalling trade, tourism, supply of essential items as well as border security, the MP said.

Unplanned construction, such as the numerous hydroelectric dams on Teesta, have led the river to become more flood-prone, Ramesh contended. And yet, plans to add more dams are in full-swing, he pointed out. “As per the National Hydropower Development Corporation (NHDC), 47 hydropower projects are in various stages of development on the Teesta river in Sikkim and West Bengal.”

He also highlighted that the deadly October 2023 floods were also made severe because of this unplanned development. “The October 2023 floods were provoked by the GLOF, but it only reached catastrophic scales due to the failure of the Teesta-III dam.”

Besides the hydropower projects, construction of tunnels without proper waste management has led to concrete debris depositing at the bottom of the rivers, raising the water levels of Teesta.

Finally, these projects have been planned without any regard for the local communities. This was evidenced in their absence in the consultation sessions held before the laying of the railway tracks in the ecologically fragile areas.

In fact, the local Lepcha communities were shunned for protesting against the Teesta V project. Intensifying the impact of GLOFs was among the concerns raised by the Lepcha people to discourage the building of the dam.

Moreover, the projects that divert their land and resources and eventually lead to such humanitatian crises do not benefit them at all, Ramesh underscored. Neither have the people of Kalimpong and Sikkim found employment at these sites, nor have they gained in terms of energy or revenue, he added.

Researchers have warned against constructions in ecologically sensitive areas without proper assessment. In the Save The Hills blog, authors from the non-profit organisation also linked the precarious conditions of the NH10 with river projects. “With the river flowing at much higher levels due to the GLOF, parts of the saturated highway are crumbling into the river. This phenomenon was observed even before the GLOF and largely due to dam activity but now with the GLOF, this is more frequent.”