The entire Himalayan region needs a robust, operational early warning system for cryosphere-related hazards

The Nepal event, in my assessment, differs in an important respect: rather than a hanging glacier, this appears to have involved a mountain glacier of roughly 5 km², with a steep, heavily crevassed ablation zone at its lower tongue. In this case, the combined mass of rock and overlying ice fell from an elevation of about 5,100 m down to roughly 3,700 m asl. Despite the shorter vertical drop compared to Chamoli, the scale of impact appears to be around four times greater — likely a consequence of the far larger volume of rock involved. The effects were felt roughly 100 km downstream from the source. Confirmed deaths currently stand at around 1,000, a number likely to rise, with several hundred more still missing. Numerous towns and villages along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers were affected, and many kilometres of roads and bridges were washed away. As with the Tapovan tunnel in the Chamoli disaster; an unknown number of workers are reported to be trapped inside the under-construction tunnel at the Chilime, Langtang hydropower sites.

What we still don’t know

Several questions remain unanswered: What triggered the rock collapse? Was it the inherent lithology and structural weakness of the slope, or an external factor — seismic activity, or human activity such as blasting for road, tunnel, or hydropower construction?

Where did the sheer volume of water come from? Was it simply the overlying ice, or did meltwater accumulate and pond for a period (possibly hours or even a day) before breaching and unleashing the flood, as some researchers suspect?

How fast was the flood moving? Estimates of the front velocity, derived from CCTV footage and hydrological station data, vary considerably between researchers and will need to be reconciled through further analysis.

The bigger picture

The Himalaya is among the youngest mountain ranges, home to thousands of glaciers and lakes, a fragile ecosystem highly sensitive to climate change, and a landscape riddled with active tectonic faults and rock types prone to failure under even minor disturbance. As the climate continues to warm, glaciers are retreating and losing mass at an accelerating rate, forming new glacial lakes and exposing rock surfaces that were previously buried under ice. The daily cycle of melting and refreezing weakens this exposed rock through freeze-thaw action, a process further compounded by rising ground and land-surface temperatures.