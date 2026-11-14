The Himalayas can no longer afford to wait for disasters: lessons in preparedness from Norway

International partnerships for early warning and resilience

The IP4EWS project is a timely partnership between India, Canada and Norway, intended to strengthen climate adaptation and support resource-constrained rural and remote regions, particularly mountain communities exposed to natural hazards.

Norway can offer valuable lessons in institutional preparedness, governance, monitoring, early warning, evacuation planning and long-term investment. India, in turn, has experience in community mobilisation, resource-constrained disaster response, local knowledge and managing hazards across densely populated and highly exposed Himalayan environments.

Equally important is the need for Himalayan countries, including India, Nepal, Bhutan and China, to collaborate on cross-border disaster preparedness and early warning. Natural hazards and their consequences do not respect political boundaries. River systems, weather patterns, glaciers and mountain slopes are interconnected, and effective preparedness must reflect that reality.

The Himalayas needs nationally coordinated but geographically distributed observational networks, enabling research institutions to generate and share continuous observations as a common evidence base for early-warning systems. Instrumentation strategies must also be reconsidered, with greater attention to elevations and locations where intense rainfall was previously considered unlikely.

This calls for an integrated, end-to-end scientific framework. Climate-model projections must be downscaled and translated into hazard thresholds, which can then inform risk maps and operational forecasts. Crucially, the resulting information must be presented in forms that local administrations can understand and use to take timely decisions.