There is no end to preparing for extreme weather events in the Himalayas: Sonam Lotus

Monsoon 2025 has seen the Himalayas, especially the western part of the mountain range, battered by flashfloods and landslides.

Lives have been lost due to such incidents in Uttarakhand’s Dharali, Himachal’s Seraj Valley and Jammu and Kashmir’s Chashoti. As the monsoon winds down, the destruction is becoming more severe.

Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are currently witnessing severe flooding, with all the local rivers including Tawi, Chenab, Beas and Sutlej in spate.

Down To Earth spoke to veteran meteorologist, Sonam Lotus, about the happenings in the Western Himalayas and what lies ahead for the region.