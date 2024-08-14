Tropical Storm Ernesto poised to become hurricane, Caribbean braces for impact

Tropical Storm Ernesto continues to strengthen while churning through the Caribbean Sea. The storm is expected to rapidly intensify into a hurricane in the next 12 hours, posing a growing threat to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
As of , the tropical storm in the North Atlantic Ocean was centred near 19.5°N, 66.5°W, packing maximum sustained winds of 60 knots or about 111 kilometres per hour (kmph) — just short of the 119.09 kmph required for it to be classified as a hurricane. Ernesto is moving northwest at 14 knots, stated an alert by National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center of the United States’ National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Tropical storm conditions are expected to persist over the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Culebra and Vieques during the next several hours. Heavy rainfall will result in locally significant flash flooding and mudslides today over the Virgin Islands and in parts of Puerto Rico, NOAA warned. The hurricane is not expected to impact the US mainland.
The exact track of the storm is still uncertain, but NOAA warned that Bermuda may be impacted later this week. The forecasters warned that residents in the Caribbean should closely monitor updates and be prepared to take necessary precautions.
The swells generated by Earnesto are expected to affect parts of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas over the coming days before reaching the east coast of the United States and Bermuda later this week and into the weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Forecasters have warned of dangerous conditions as Ernesto develops. Rough seas with waves close to 8 metres tall are expected in the northeast quadrant of the storm and tropical storm-force winds could extend up to 240 kilometres.
In the next 24 to 48 hours, Ernesto is predicted to undergo rapid intensification, with maximum sustained winds potentially reaching hurricane strength and eventually climbing to 185 kmph. The storm’s size and intensity could lead to significant storm surge and heavy rainfall, especially in the northwest quadrant. Seas may rise to almost 14 metres, forecasters warned.
2024 Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1 and will continue until the end of November. NOAA has forecasted an this year, with 17 to 25 named storms, eight to 13 hurricanes and four to seven major hurricanes reaching Category 3 or higher.
The potential intensification has raised concerns about the vulnerability of Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Fiona last year.