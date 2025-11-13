True forest fire management must begin not with extinguishing flames, but with understanding the people who light them

A season that burns with life

In the heart of Madhya Pradesh, the forest burns not with fury, but with routine. As winter fades across central India, thin veils of smoke begin to rise from the teak forests of the state. By March, when Mahua trees burst into bloom, the haze deepens—the fire season has arrived. Technically, it begins in November. But its real intensity peaks with the pulse of human activity. From Shahdol’s Sal forests to Malwa’s teak slopes, the pattern repeats each year. Thousands of tiny flames flicker across satellite maps, not from heat or lightning, but from human hands—matchsticks, bidis, and small fires lit for ease, not harm. A decade of data now reveals a powerful truth: fire in these forests follows people, not weather — and that’s the truth satellite data now confirms.

Reading a decade of fire across Madhya Pradesh

From 2016 to 2025, NASA’s MODIS and SNPP (VIIRS) satellites detected over 2,000 forest fires annually across western Madhya Pradesh. GIS mapping in Dewas Division showed fires forming repeating clusters near villages, roads, and non-timber forest produce (NTFP) zones, not random blazes. The season begins in November, peaks between February and April, and fades with the monsoon, mirroring Mahua, and Tendu collection cycles— evidence that forest fires move with people, not weather.

Fires that follow livelihoods

Mahua (Madhuca indica) sustains Madhya Pradesh’s tribal communities through nutrition, income, and culture. Its flowers are eaten, fermented, and sold as valuable Minor Forest Produce (MFP), supporting families during lean months and symbolising seasonal renewal in tribal life.

By each March, as Mahua trees shed their sweet flowers, villagers—mostly women and elders—burn the dry leaves beneath to ease collection. These small fires, meant for convenience, often spread into nearby forests, scorching vast areas.

Efforts were made to manage Mahua collection by distributing nylon nets through Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMCs) and under the Green India Mission. The idea was to improve flower quality and reduce burning. It worked briefly, lowering fires, but old habits soon returned. As the divisional forest officer (DFO) of South Shahdol, I saw this repeat often — proof that change starts with behaviour, not tools.

Tendu leaf (Diospyros melanoxylon) collection is another major seasonal livelihood, especially when farming or wage work is limited. Each summer, villagers gather tendu leaves for bidi making, under cooperatives managed by district unions and the Madhya Pradesh State MFP Federation.

In Dewas, one of Madhya Pradesh’s major tendu-producing districts, surface fires often ignite five to six weeks before the collection season—exactly in the forest patches where tendu leaves are later harvested. However, the situation is different in districts where tendu leaves are mainly collected from revenue or fallow lands, where such pre-season fires are far less common. When I served as DFO Dewas, field staff and JFMC members often said leaves from burnt patches are of high quality and easier to collect, while some hinted that contractors might encourage burning to improve leaf quality—though such claims were never verified.

In both Mahua and Tendu cases, the intent is not destruction but convenience. Yet the outcome—thousands of hectares burned each summer—remains the same. These livelihood-driven fires, born of necessity and habit, are now among the leading causes of forest fires in central India. Dewas is not an exception; similar patterns repeat across Madhya Pradesh, varying only in scale and setting.

Beyond livelihoods: The emotions behind fire

Not every flame is born of economic need. Some fires rise from anger, frustration, or neglect. Strict enforcement in forest offence cases—like illicit felling, encroachment, or wildlife crimes—can sometimes fuel resentment. Delays in compensation for crop loss, livestock death, or human injury, or the discontinuation of a villager’s work, deepen that feeling. At times, even a harsh exchange with forest staff can spark retaliation—and a single act of anger can consume hectares.

Some offenders use fire to erase evidence of felling or hide encroachment. Once a patch is burnt, and boundaries unmarked, it becomes hard to tell forest from farmland. Smallholders also light fires to clear weeds before collecting fuel wood.

Even carelessness adds to the toll—a tossed cigarette or a half-burnt log from a picnic near the forest can spark a blaze. In such moments, fire becomes a form of expression—a silent reflection of tension in landscapes where dialogue is scarce and understanding thinner than smoke.