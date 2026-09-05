Two years, two floods: A vulnerable Himalayan corridor faces growing risk

The devastating flood that struck Nepal’s Lhende-Bhotekoshi corridor in Rasuwa District on August 26,, 2026, was not simply another flood in the Himalayan region. Rather, it was a chain reaction of multiple events. The event began with a high-altitude glacier disturbance and rapidly developed into a destructive flood and debris-flow event downstream. The immediate cause of the event is still being investigated, and scientists are examining the roles of an ice-rock avalanche and the subsequent blockage and release of water in the Lhende river system. However, the larger significance of the disaster goes beyond the question of what exactly triggered the flood. The event highlights a broader problem in understanding Himalayan climate risk. A hazard that begins several kilometres upstream can rapidly change the behaviour of a river and affect communities, infrastructure and livelihoods far at the downstream. The disaster therefore needs to be understood as a cascading hazard, where different physical processes can interact and where the consequences of one event can create further risks to the downstream region.

This is not a completely new phenomenon in the Himalayan region. The region has experienced several disasters in which one hazard has triggered another. What is changing is the combination of a changing mountain environment with increasing human exposure in mountain valleys. The 2026 Nepal disaster gave another example of why risk assessment in the Himalaya needs to move beyond looking at individual hazards separately and to multi-hazard assessments. The history of Himalayan disasters has given important lessons in this regard, for example: one of the most well-known examples is the Dig Tsho glacial lake outburst flood in Nepal in 1985. On August 4, 1985, the moraine-dammed Dig Tsho lake suddenly released a large volume of water, and this water travelled downstream and caused extensive damage, including the destruction of the nearly completed Namche Small Hydroelectric Project. The event became an important example of the potential damage that a glacial lake outburst flood can cause to downstream infrastructure. The August 2, 2014, Jure landslide in Nepal demonstrated a different type of cascading hazard. A large landslide blocked the Sunkoshi River and created a temporary lake behind the landslide dam. This created the possibility of a much larger flood if the blockage failed. The event also affected roads, bridges and other infrastructure along an important transport corridor between Nepal and China. The disaster showed that the risk from a landslide does not end at the location where the slope fails, rather it starts when a landslide blocks a river, the river itself becomes part of the hazard process. The 2021 Melamchi disaster provided another example of how several processes can interact. An assessment by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) found that the disaster involved several processes operating at different locations, including rainfall, high-altitude processes, landslides, river damming, outburst flooding, erosion and debris deposition. The different processes interacted and increased the impact downstream. ICIMOD highlighted the need for a more integrated approach to multi-hazard risk management rather than assessing individual hazards separately. These events show that cascading hazards are not new in the Himalaya.

A sharp contrast

The 2025 and 2026 floods in the Lhende river system provide a particularly important example because they involved different cryospheric processes within the same broader mountain environment. On July 8, 2025, about 35 kilometres upstream from the Nepal-China border, a supraglacial lake on Tibet’s Purepu Glacier rapidly drained, causing a flash flood. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) of the Government of Nepal reports that the flood caused significant damage downstream as it moved along the Lhende river, also referred to as the Bhotekoshi river in Nepal. Roads, bridges, hydroelectric plants, and the Rasuwagadhi dry port were all impacted by the catastrophe. The NDRRMA report also used satellite observations to investigate the source of the flood. Sentinel-2 imagery showed that supraglacial ponds began forming on the Purepu Glacier in March 2025 and expanded during the following months. By July 7, the combined lake area had reached approximately 0.75 square kilometres. On July 8, the lake area had decreased sharply and drainage features were visible on the glacier surface. These observations supported the conclusion that rapid drainage of the supraglacial lake contributed to the downstream flood.