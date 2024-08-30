Typhoon Shanshan wreaks havoc in Japan

Japan’s strongest typhoon of the year, Typhoon Shanshan, has made landfall in the country’s south-west region, bringing torrential rain and winds of up to 252 kilometres per hour.

The typhoon struck near Satsumasendai in Kagoshima, on the island of Kyushu, around 8 am. Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest “special warning” for violent storms, waves and high tides in parts of the Kagoshima region. It is concerning to note that Japan has issued “special typhoon warnings” only three times in the past.

“These warnings indicate the possibility that a major disaster prompted by [the typhoon] is extremely high,” said Satoshi Sugimoto of Japan Meteorological Agency.

Residents in at-risk areas have been urged to remain on high alert, with transport operators and airlines cancelling trains and flights. More than 5.2 million people have been issued evacuation notices across the country, authorities said.

More than 200,000 households in seven prefectures were without power in the afternoon, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co. The typhoon also caused landslides in the region, claiming three lives and leaving 40 people injured.

A typhoon, much like its counterpart, a cyclone, is an intense circular storm that originates over warm tropical oceans and is characterised by low atmospheric pressure, high winds and heavy rain. It draws energy from the sea surface and maintains its strength as long as it remains over warm water.

The typhoon that made landfall in southwestern Japan on Thursday morning moved slowly, allowing it time to cause extensive damage to homes. According to a study released last month, typhoons in the region have been forming closer to coastlines, intensifying more rapidly and lasting longer over land due to warming oceans.

Experts suggest that typhoon Shanshan may make multiple landfalls because of the local climatic conditions.