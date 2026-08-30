UN expert explores seismic linkage to Nepal disaster, warns of cascading effects and holds climate change responsible

Seismic activity might have played a critical role in the unfolding of the major flash flood that struck Nepal’s Rasuwa district on August 26 morning killing at least 734 so far, said a UN glacier expert in an exclusive interview with this correspondent on August 27. The expert also pointed out the possible climate linkage to the development, referring to an UN-led paper that is in pre-publication stage.

The UN expert told this correspondent that the impact on India cannot be ruled out as such flash floods are known to affect hundreds of kilometres downstream, warning that there may be “cascading effects” to follow.

Seismic activity: either a trigger or response or both

Dipesh Chapagain, a senior scientist in the Global Mountain Safeguard Research (GLOMOS) programme at United Nations University Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS), pointed out that the relationship between seismic activity and the avalanche is not yet clear. “Seismic activity might have triggered the avalanche, but according to United States Geological Survey reports it may be the other way around, with the avalanche triggering seismic activity. We cannot rule out both working in tandem; the findings are evolving,” said the UN expert from Bonn.

According to Chapagain, a major part of an unnamed evolving glacier on the Nepal side of the Himalayas had collapsed, causing ice melting, which in turn blocked the river for some time and triggered the avalanche and flood.

The observation tallies with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) report late August 26 night. “Preliminary analysis of seismic records has identified unusual signals recorded during the period of the disaster. Data from a seismometer in Jilong, approximately 12 kilometres from the affected area showed anomalous signals, while a second station in Zhangmu also recorded unusual activity … Scientists are examining whether these signals are connected to the suspected ice-rock avalanche,” says the report.

Fear of another disaster

Chapagain, who warned of “cascading effects,” noted that another GLOF is apparently building up close to the Nepal and China border leading to the formation of another lake that may burst and trigger another spell of avalanches. The development has also been echoed by other glacier experts from China and Nepal.

“Preliminary assessment based on video footage and information from affected areas suggests that a large volume of ice and rock debris may have entered the Lhende Khola, a tributary of the Bhote Koshi river. Researchers say the event could have generated a sudden surge that carried water, sediment and large boulders downstream,” reads the ICIMOD report, a copy of which is with this correspondent.

“The same site was devastated by last year’s Rasuwa flood is once again under threat,” said Qianggong Zhang, head of climate and environmental Risks at ICIMOD. “An ice avalanche in the Lhende Khola is the suspected trigger, but the cause remains unconfirmed. With a blockage still lodged upstream on the Nepal-China border, authorities warn a second flood is imminent and evacuation orders are now in place for Jilong port,” added the expert.

According to reports, China issued a high-risk 72-hour alert warning Nepal that a newly formed transboundary barrier lake could breach, with peak water flow expected around September 1, 2026. However, the immediate risk of a catastrophic sudden breach has significantly waned as the lake has begun naturally overflowing and draining safely.