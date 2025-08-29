Uttarakhand cloudbursts trigger floods and landslides, two deaths reported so far

At least two women were killed and several families stranded after cloudbursts struck parts of Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts in the early hours of August 29, 2025, triggering floods, landslides and road blockages.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was in constant touch with officials and had instructed the disaster secretary and district magistrates to ensure “relief and rescue operations on a war footing”. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dhami wrote: “A distressing report has been received … some families have been trapped due to debris flow. Relief and rescue operations are under way at a war footing by the local administration … I pray to Baba Kedar for the safe well-being of all.”

The state government has directed officials to provide immediate financial aid to affected families and restore basic facilities such as roads, electricity and drinking water. Authorities in other districts have been placed on high alert for the rest of the monsoon season.