Uttarakhand floods: Debris crushes Chamoli villages, rescue ops underway

Southwest Monsoon 2025 continues to bring disasters to Uttarakhand. On September 18, heavy damage occurred due to a sudden flood in Chamoli district’s Nandanagar. Fourteen people from different villages are missing, believed to be buried under debris. The administration claims that around 300 people have been evacuated to safer locations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again stated that while there was no cloudburst in Nandanagar, there was heavy rainfall. According to the Secretary of State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, heavy rains lashed Nandanagar in Chamoli at around 3.00 am on September 18. Water and debris entered the villages of Kauntari, Lagafali, Sarpani and Dharma.

Eight people are missing in Kauntari Lagafali village, and 15-20 houses and a cowshed have been reported damaged. Local police, State Disaster Response Force and revenue department teams have rescued two women and a child buried under the debris. They have been admitted to the community health centre in Nandanagar for treatment. Around 150 to 200 villagers have been rescued so far and taken to safer locations.

A second incident of damage due to heavy rains occurred in Kauntari Lagasarpani village in Nandanagar. Two people are reported missing and two buildings have been damaged. Around 100 villagers have been evacuated to safer locations. Dharma village has also suffered damage due to the rising water level of the Moka river caused by heavy rains. Two people are reported missing here and 8 to 10 buildings have been damaged.

Rohit Thapliyal, a senior meteorologist at IMD, told Down To Earth that while Chamoli district recorded moderate rainfall, Nandanagar recorded 70 mm of rain in 24 hours. However, he clarified that the IMD received this data from the district disaster management office, as Nandanagar does not have a meteorological observatory.

Thapliyal also said that this flash flood was likely caused by already high water levels in rivers and streams and the exhaustion of the land’s water-holding capacity. This may have caused the water to descend rapidly, carrying debris.

The monsoon season has caused severe damage across Uttarakhand and the western Himalayas. Since April 1, 103 people have lost their lives, 110 are still missing and 131 have been injured.