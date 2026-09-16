Wake-up call

August 26, 8:40 am. Langtang Lirung Himal—the highest peak in sub-region of Nepalese Himalayas.

It is a humdrum morning in the primordial landscape. There is no significant trace of rainfall. Glacier- and snow-capped mountains, with characteristic vertical reliefs up to 5,500 metres, tower above the Langtang Valley, which has just woken up to the day. The impenetrable guard of the mountains, deep gorges and steep rivers and passes make the valley feel protected.

Perhaps that is why, the people do not cling to bad memories like the April 25, 2015, earthquake of 7.8 magnitude that led to a glacier collapse over Langtang village, on the historic travel route between Kathmandu and Tibet. The disaster killed 400 people and flattened nearly all the houses and infrastructure; but within two years, people rebuilt the village. Then on July 8, 2025, a supraglacial lake outburst in Tibet caused a torrential flood in the Lhende Khola river, a tributary of Bhotekoshi river, sweeping away bridges and infrastructure at Rasuwagadhi. Twenty-two days later, another flood on the Bhotekoshi further battered the area. But people rebuilt after this as well, showing resilience that befits the vulnerability of life in this region.