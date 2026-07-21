Watch: Peru earthquake leaves 6 dead, hundreds displaced after two tremors

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Peru shortly after 9:20 pm local time, with its epicenter in the province of Chupaca. An aftershock of magnitude 3.7 followed about 15 minutes later, as emergency crews began assessing the damage.

At least six people have been killed, over 20 people have been injured, with hundreds more affected.

Peru sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a zone that accounts for roughly 90 per cent of the world's earthquakes, making the country susceptible to regular seismic activity.

In 2007, a 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck the central coast of Peru in Pisco province, killing nearly 600 people.