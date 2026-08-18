What actually caused the tunnel collapse on the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project?

An instance of land subsidence triggered a sudden influx of debris and water, flooding the tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project.

A total of 22 workers were trapped in the disaster. Multiple agencies were assigned for the rescue operation and 20 workers were evacuated. Unfortunately, 8 of those 20 workers could not survive and 2 are still missing.

The 444-megawatt Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric project is being constructed on the Alaknanda river in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

It includes a main tunnel approximately 13 kms long, as well as a tail-race tunnel spanning about 3 km. This tunnel is being constructed by THDC India Limited (Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited).