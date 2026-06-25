What exactly happened at the NEEPCO colony in Arunachal? Investigations on as flash flood claims one life, with four disappearances

However, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cloud burst is defined as 100 mm of rainfall in an hour. A Sandeep, the head of the meteorology center, Itanagar said there was 73 mm of rainfall in 24 hours prior to the flash flood, from 8.30 AM of June 23 till 8.30 AM of June 24. “However, most of the rainfall occurred during 5.30 AM to 8.30 AM of June 24,” he said confirming that it doesn’t comply with IMD’s definition of a cloudburst.

Reka also denied that the flash flood was due to opening of the Ranganadi dam gates as the NEEPCO colony is situated upstream of the dam gates. “The heavy water came through a channel known as ‘Poosa river’ locally. The dam is on the Panyor river (or Ranganadi river),” he said.

An official of the SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority) apprised DTE that the water released from the dam was around 10 AM. “The discharge through the gate was 201.413 cumec while the inflow was 163.36 cumec,” he said.

Mirza Zulfiqur Rahman, an independent researcher on the Brahmaputra basin however thinks that hydropower development has a contributory role in the devastation. “Any structural intervention in the riverbed, such as a dam, causes flow changes both upstream and downstream of the dam site. The accumulated rain water would have dissipated in a different manner and the devastation would be much lesser. The dam head always contains substantial amount of water stored for electricity generation, which can substantially add as a backflow to the accumulated flows caused by the rainfall, adding to the severity of the disaster upstream of the dam site. Often it is assumed that only the downstream areas are worse affected due to a dam, but upstream areas can also suffer serious consequences through altering the natural drainage conditions,” Mirza told DTE. “There could be a change in the micro climate of the catchment area that can shift the region of cloudburst or severe downpour, which is known to occur in the lower catchment area of the Ranganadi dam site. We don’t have a proper scientific study on it,” he added.

Sarat Phukan, a geologist and senior professor at Gauhati University, offered a different interpretation of the recent flash flood. “Backwater effect from the reservoir can cause inundation in low-lying areas. However, based on the reported force and velocity of the floodwaters, the devastation at the NEEPCO colony is unlikely to have been caused by reservoir backflow alone. Backwater may raise the water level, but it does not usually generate a high-energy flash flood,” Phukan said.

“At this stage, without a detailed geomorphological and hydrological investigation, at least two plausible mechanisms deserve consideration. First, the small mountain channel flowing through the NEEPCO colony may have been temporarily blocked upstream by landslide debris, sediment, or fallen trees. Intense rainfall could have impounded water behind such a natural blockage, and its sudden breach would have released a powerful flood wave downstream. Second, a highly localised cloudburst may have occurred farther upstream in the catchment, beyond the coverage of available rain gauges. In steep Himalayan terrain, such events can produce destructive flash floods within a very short time.”

A Sandeep told DTE that the 73 mm rainfall data was recorded by the station at Yazali, a distant node of the possible remote areas that Phukan suggests.