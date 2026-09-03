When rock flows like a river

On August 26, 2026, an ice-and-rock avalanche tore down the Himalayas near Mount Langtang Lirung, along the Nepal-Tibet border. At about 10:50 a.m., a massive section of bedrock and glacier ice collapsed from 5,200 metres, hurtling downhill at an estimated 167 km/h. It slammed into the Lendey Khola (also Lhende or Lende), a tributary of the Bhotekoshi, temporarily damming the river before the barrier burst. In just seven minutes, the debris surge travelled 22 kilometres, unleashing a wall of mud, rock and water through the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli corridor. Villages, roads, bridges and the Gyirong border checkpoint were destroyed. It has claimed over 1,000 lives and thousands are still missing.

What led to this has not been so clear. But in the past week geologists, geomorphologists and GIS experts have shone more light. They tell us that this was not the result of a single sudden event but the outcome of a geological process that has been unfolding for millions of years. The landscape, the rocks and the glaciers had all combined to create the conditions for the avalanche. The immediate trigger may have been much more recent, but the foundations of the disaster were laid deep in the geological history of the Himalaya.

Collision and creation

The story begins millions of years ago, when the Indian tectonic plate collided with the Eurasian. The collision was slow and continuous, but it subjected the rocks to enormous pressure. This process created faults, fractures and other breaks in the Himalayan rocks. These weaknesses became important because they provided potential planes along which rock could eventually fail. The tectonic forces therefore helped create the structural conditions for the later collapse of the mountain slope.

The rocks at the site are thought to be high-grade metamorphic rocks, probably gneiss. Their distinctive banding was produced when the rocks were squeezed and transformed under the intense pressures associated with the collision between India and Eurasia. They are estimated to be about 34 to 17 million years old. In places, they also contain a light-coloured granite called leucogranite. The granite appears to be about the same age or somewhat younger than the surrounding metamorphic rocks.

The structure of these rocks is important in understanding the collapse. The layers in the exposed rock face run roughly perpendicular to the cut surface. This suggests that the layers themselves may not have been the main weak zone responsible for the failure. Layering in metamorphic rocks can sometimes provide a plane of weakness along which a slope gives way, but the evidence here does not appear to support that explanation. Instead, the failure may have occurred along a fracture or fault that developed within the rock.

While tectonic forces created the fractured and weakened rock, glaciers were reshaping the mountain above it. Over roughly the last 10,000 years, glacial erosion carved the Himalayan landscape, particularly the northern face of the mountain. The glaciers cut deep cirques and created steep slopes and sharp ridges. In doing so, they continually modified the shape of the mountain.

Glacial retreat then altered the balance of these steep slopes. As glaciers withdrew, the ice that had once pressed against and supported some of the rock faces disappeared. This removed part of the support that had helped hold the slopes in place. With the ice gone, the rock could expand slightly, while water could enter the joints and fractures within it. Over time, these processes could weaken the rock further.

Climate may have provided the final contribution. The summer before the avalanche brought some of the highest recorded temperatures across this part of Asia. The warmer conditions would have produced substantial meltwater. The possibility raised by the evidence is that this meltwater entered the fractures and weakened the rock, helping trigger the eventual collapse. However, the precise cause of the rock failure remains uncertain. Gravity was the fundamental force driving the collapse, but the particular fracture or weakness that finally gave way has not been conclusively identified.

Not just a glacial collapse

The crucial point is that the event was not simply a glacier collapsing. Evidence from the exposed slope indicates that a large section of bedrock failed beneath the ice. The glacier was attached to the underlying rock, so when the rock broke away, the ice went with it. The event is therefore better described as an ice-rock avalanche initiated by a bedrock failure, rather than simply a glacial collapse. The rock in the bedrock is perhaps thick layer of schist overlayered above and below granites of different densities and strength. Fissures on the bedrock have widened and when it finally gave way, the glacier and rock mass dropped roughly 1,200 metres, onto the lower glacier. The enormous fall generated the seismic signal that was initially interpreted as an earthquake. The impact also melted a large amount of ice and mixed water with the shattered rock and debris. This transformed the moving mass into a more fluid mixture and sent it down the tributary valley towards the Lhende river.