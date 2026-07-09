Why are the Kishtwar and Wayanad landslides similar?

On July 6, 2026, flash floods hit the Chenab Valley of Jammu & Kashmir and buried the site under debris thereby stalling work at the Kwar project.

At Kalladi in Wayanad district of Kerala, the site for the twin tunnel project connecting Wayanad and Kozhikode districts struck with a major landslide on July 7, 2026.

These tragedies have uncanny similarities. Both the tragedies have struck in ecologically sensitive and geographically fragile regions. These landscapes are being reshaped by massive infrastructure projects. And in both cases, the ground didn’t just give way, it was pushed.