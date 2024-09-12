Why does Bolivia have so many forest fires?

Bolivia is blazing under forest fires. The country declared an emergency on Saturday in the hope of faster coordination of international aid, according to Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo.

The firefighting forces are overstretched and the indigenous communities, who rely on the land for agriculture and livestock, have volunteered in firefighting efforts near the Chiquitano forest, extending towards Brazil and Paraguay.

Forest fires are not new to Bolivia. However, this season, it has been particularly severe. Let us find out why.