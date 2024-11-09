‘Bright light disrupts circadian rhythm’

At a time when abundant luminosity is synonymous with economic progress, a growing body of scientific research links excessive artificial lights to ecological chaos and illnesses among humans. Shanthakumar Wilson Rajaratnam, professor of sleep and circadian medicine at Monash University in Australia, speaks to Down To Earth on how light pollution impacts the circadian rhythm of species and makes them more susceptible to diseases.

Q: All species have an internal biological clock that has evolved according to the cycle of natural light and natural darkness at night. Does our biological clock get affected by artificial light?

The central biological clock in the brain has evolved to be a self-sustaining clock. That means, it has the capacity to generate and maintain circadian rhythms. Now, we know that it is critically important for these circadian rhythms to be in sync or aligned with the solar light-dark cycle.

Throughout the course of evolution, the solar light-dark cycle has been the major external regulator of our circadian rhythms. It is relatively recently that we have been exposed to artificial light and developed a response to it. This exposure, particularly at certain times of the day, can disrupt circadian rhythms in a number of ways, by shifting their timing and dampening their oscillation. Artificial light exposure can also lead to increased arousal or alertness that can influence our sleep-wake behaviour. There is considerable evidence now that exposure to artificial light has resulted in an increased frequency of such disrupted circadian rhythm.

Q: What implications can a disrupted circadian rhythm have on the human health?

As I said, we as organisms have evolved to be aligned with the solar light-dark cycle. There was a time when we would prepare to sleep at dusk and wake up at dawn. But now, because of artificial indoor light, midnight has become the start of the night for most people, instead of the middle of the night. Our circadian rhythms shift to these late hours. This is the first impact that comes with the exposure to artificial light at night.

The second effect it can have is suppression of the secretion of the hormone melatonin. This hormone has antioxidant properties and is known to have a number of important physiological functions, one of which is to help to regulate our sleep. So if melatonin secretion is suppressed due to disrupted circadian rhythms, our sleep can be adversely affected.